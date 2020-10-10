Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.31.

CVE stock opened at C$5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.44. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2161553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

