CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBRE Group continues to benefit from expansion of its contractual businesses. The company has a broad range of real estate products and services, and an extensive knowledge of global real estate markets. Its Global Workplace Solutions segment’s business has been resilient and continues to benefit from occupier clients’ increasing reliance on the company for achieving efficiencies and navigating through present challenging times. It also boasts a solid balance sheet, and gained from its buyouts and technology investments. Yet, the macroeconomic uncertainties and adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are concerning. Advisory leasing revenues and global property sales plunged amid the pandemic and these businesses are likely to remain choppy in the near term. Shares too have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $222,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 155.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $254,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

