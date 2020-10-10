Cascend Securities Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $590.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by Cascend Securities from $560.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $519.51.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $550.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.93 and a 200 day moving average of $390.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.