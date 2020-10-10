Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to $300.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $168.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

