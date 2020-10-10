Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPST. Maxim Group lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

