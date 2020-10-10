Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $48.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.48. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $922,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,019 shares of company stock worth $3,559,569. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

