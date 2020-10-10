Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 250.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $5,276,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $254,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.