Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) PT Raised to C$4.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.69 million and a P/E ratio of 53.53. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$2.19.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

