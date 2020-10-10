Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Raised to C$0.25

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cormark lowered Calfrac Well Services from a market perform rating to a tender rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of C$0.87.

CFW opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.39.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$91.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

