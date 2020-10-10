BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.17.

BWXT opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $486,364. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

