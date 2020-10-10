Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

