Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

