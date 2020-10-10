BTIG Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.21.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $304.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.25 and a beta of 1.51. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $3,367,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,756.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.28, for a total value of $3,428,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,601.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,671 shares of company stock worth $61,419,802. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Coupa Software by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

