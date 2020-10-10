BTIG Research Boosts Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $57.00

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.50 million, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.