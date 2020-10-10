Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWEN. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.