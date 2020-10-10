British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.17) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.71 ($45.48).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,710 ($35.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,657.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,853.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

