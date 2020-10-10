Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $127.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $154.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $404,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,490.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Insiders have sold 28,519 shares of company stock worth $3,646,043 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

