BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $49.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.35.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $105,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 66,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,801,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,779,720.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 54.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.