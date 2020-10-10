Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.13 ($63.68).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €55.56 ($65.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.41. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

