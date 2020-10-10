BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

