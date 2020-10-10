BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

BPOSY stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BPOST SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

