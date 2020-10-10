BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BorgWarner’s buyout of Delphi Technologies is likely to further strengthen its propulsion leadership along with resuling in significant cost synergies. The company’s restructuring efforts, including footprint reduction in manufacturing technical centers and consolidation of Turbo/ETS business, bode well and are likely to help the firm to sustain margin profile and competitiveness in the long term. BorgWarner is likely to benefit from accelerating vehicle electrification. Electrification programs are likely to drive the company’s backlog, going forward. Low leverage and a solid liquidity position will allow the company to tap onto growth opportunities. The company also fares well in cash flow parameters. Given the tailwinds, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment. “

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.87.

BWA opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. FMR LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 966.6% in the second quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 964,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 874,386 shares during the last quarter.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.