Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE BCC opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $777,834.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,620.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 529,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 271,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 178,893 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,528,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,096,000 after purchasing an additional 148,743 shares during the period.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

