BofA Securities Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Neutral

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.