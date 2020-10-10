BofA Securities Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Underperform

BofA Securities cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,405,000 after buying an additional 4,740,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,469 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

