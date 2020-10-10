BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $148.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MYOK. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.09.

MYOK opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

