BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.91.

BMC Stock stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.68. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

