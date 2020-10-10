Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

BCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at $3,487,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 73.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 250,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

