BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their target price on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

