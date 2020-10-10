BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

BNGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Shares of BNGO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54. BioNano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

