Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND opened at $194.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,436.81 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock valued at $36,897,103. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Beyond Meat by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.