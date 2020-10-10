Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRY. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $268.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.73. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Petroleum (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.