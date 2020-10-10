Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on U. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $99.11 on Thursday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.