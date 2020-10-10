Berenberg Bank Boosts Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target to C$0.70

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Lucara Diamond stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $198.45 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lucara Diamond will post 0.0208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

