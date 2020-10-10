Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ST. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

