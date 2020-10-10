Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEA. Barclays boosted their target price on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 109.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Lear by 24.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

