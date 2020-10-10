Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for the current quarter have increased over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its growth potential. The company has been benefiting from exceptional operating cost management and cash flow. It has been witnessing improved demand for residential and non-residential products. Moreover, its industry-leading digital platform added to the positives. It increased focus on the e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and a newly-designed website. However, the impact of COVID-19 as well as increased input costs will put pressure on its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.41.

Shares of BECN opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

