Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.25 ($90.88).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €46.73 ($54.98) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.16 and a 200 day moving average of €58.58.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

