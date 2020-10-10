Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $424.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.