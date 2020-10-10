Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -0.32. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 123.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.78%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

