Barclays Raises Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $32.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE GOOS opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 250.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $5,276,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $254,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

