Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Increased to Buy at BCS

BCS upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCS. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays from a sell rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.