Barclays Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $38.00.

There is no company description available for Lightspeed POS Inc

