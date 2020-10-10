Barclays Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $36.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

