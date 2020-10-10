BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BFIN stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 62.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 254,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 98,152 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 8.2% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BankFinancial in the second quarter valued at $359,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 59.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

