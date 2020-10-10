Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $60.50 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.20.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.6814 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

