Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$85.27.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$82.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.23. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.8776764 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

