Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after buying an additional 2,408,969 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 33.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after buying an additional 1,877,206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,099,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,230,000 after buying an additional 275,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,314,000 after buying an additional 610,546 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after buying an additional 443,398 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

