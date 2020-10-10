Bank of America Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

PNW stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

