Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSBR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

BSBR opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0401 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 41.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 874,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 255,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 47.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 172,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 55.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 313,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 111,642 shares during the period. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

